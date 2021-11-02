Palestinians reject offer to delay Jerusalem eviction

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian families in a tense neighborhood of Jerusalem have rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers. The families’ plight helped ignite protests and clashes earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war. The families said in a statement on Tuesday that their decision springs from “our belief in the justice of our cause and our right to our homes and our country.” Legal experts say the offer, which was accepted by the settlers, would have delayed their eviction but weakened their case when it was reopened later.