Precipitation turns spotty this afternoon; below freezing temperatures are expected tonight

A lingering rain/snow/mix shower is possible, but most will be dry by around 2PM. We hold onto cloudy skies with chilly temperatures. Temperatures look to stay pretty much the same as what we saw this morning. Highs will read in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Overnight temperatures drop with lows in the 20s for most, This brings the risk for a freeze. Disconnect the water hose and cover the plants. A Freeze Warning is out for Fayette county from 2AM Wednesday until 10AM Wednesday.

Our Wednesday will be a dry one with temperatures only reaching the mid-upper 40s. A low pressure system to the south will try to influence our weather starting as early as Wednesday night. For now, models are not in agreement. Some models are showing the precipitation could stay down to our south, while others are in agreement that mainly our southern counties will witness a rain/snow/mix on Thursday.

Our weather team still believes precipitation could make it into our area, but mainly impacting the southern half of the viewing area. If snow does touch down to the surface we aren't looking at high/impressive totals. Hopefully better agreement with the models will come forth today.

Looking ahead: This weekend and next week look warmer for us with temperatures heading back into the 50s starting on Saturday. Along with us being warmer, drier air looks to stay around for a bit too.