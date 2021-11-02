Raleigh County firefighter arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction at courthouse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Bradley-Prosperity Vol. firefighter was arrested on Monday after law enforcement said he became combative with security at the Raleigh County Courthouse.



According to the complaint, the incident started with Anthony Templeton refusing to comply with a request by courthouse security wear a mask. It said Templeton held up a note saying he had a doctor's order. But upon further inspection of the note, the complaint said there were no doctor's orders specific to face coverings.



Under an order by Chief Judge Darl Poling, courthouse security has the right to refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask.



According to legal expert Robert Dunlap, it wasn't Templeton's refusal to wear a mask that landed him in handcuffs, but the actions he took afterwards.



"Ultimately, this wasn't a charge levied because someone didn't wear a mask and tried to come in the courthouse. This is someone who was unmasked and politely told on numerous occasions that they would have to wear a mask and he got combative and verbally abusive with law enforcement, as the complaint reads."



Dunlap said Templeton could have simply left after refusing to wear a mask, but instead became combative and verbally abusive to the officers, according to the complaint.



"We can all have our individual opinions about our rights and what we should or shouldn't have to do. But if you are disrupting a courthouse, you will be arrested. There are no protections from that. "



Dunlap said the officer was simply carrying out his responsibility to ensure safe proceedings at the courthouse.



"He is a highly decorated officer. He was just recognized by the Women's Resource Center for protecting victims of domestic violence. It's exceptionally unfortunate that someone would take their personal belief and take it to this extreme. Decline to enter if someone requires a mandate. There's no world in which you've broken a law in that circumstance. But obstructing justice is something you don't want to toy with."

WVVA News has attempted to reach both Templeton and the Bradley-Prosperity Vol. Fire Dept. for a comment.