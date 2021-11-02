Retired federal agent named police chief in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A retired federal law enforcement officer has been chosen as the new police chief in Huntington, West Virginia. The Herald-Dispatch reports Karl Colder’s appointment was announced Monday in a special City Council meeting by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. He will be the city’s first Black police chief. Officials announced two finalists last month out of 16 candidates. Colder had a 32-year career with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration and served as special agent in charge for the Washington, D.C., Field Division Office from 2013 to 2018. He succeeds former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, who retired over the summer.