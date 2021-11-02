Spike as seen through his brother’s lens, in a new book

NEW YORK (AP) — “Spike” is a new photograph book to be published November 17. It’s filled with images Spike Lee’s brother David shot over the years as his older brother’s on-set photographer, with stills from Spike’s 35-plus films. It even has custom typography based on Radio Raheem’s “LOVE/HATE” brass knuckles from “Do the Right Thing.” It’s a hefty, glossy compendium of the still-unfolding career of one of cinema’s most clarion voices. It’s also an intimate story of family, with siblings on both sides of the camera: Spike as seen through his brother’s lens.