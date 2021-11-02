Suspects in Paris attacks on stand after victims’ testimony

PARIS (AP) — The lone survivor of the Islamic State cell that attacked Paris in November 2015 is coming under public questioning for the first time in France. Salah Abdeslam discarded a malfunctioning explosive vest on Nov. 13, 2015 and fled home to Belgium. He is one of 20 men on trial for the coordinated attacks that killed 130 people outside a sports stadium, at crowded restaurants and at a rock concert. Most of them are accused of helping with logistics or transportation, and six are being tried in absentia. The testimony this week is laying out the psychological backgrounds of the defendants and Tuesday’s hearing followed weeks of testimony from survivors and grieving families.