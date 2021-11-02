Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

10:32 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bath County 19, Craig County 10

Brunswick 46, Franklin 26

Chancellor 41, Courtland 25

Gretna 21, Chatham 0

Grundy 26, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8

James Monroe 35, Covington 16

Massaponax 35, Woodbridge 21

Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 3

Tazewell 41, John Battle 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martinsville vs. Patrick County, ccd.

Washington & Lee vs. West Point, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

