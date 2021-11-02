West Virginia city worker pleads guilty to skimming funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say an employee of a West Virginia city has pleaded guilty to skimming city funds. The West Virginia state auditor’s office says Kim Bannister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony embezzlement charge. Bannister was the office manager for the city of Madison. Officials say she engaged in a fraud scheme to skim city funds, receive extra payroll checks, and be paid for leave she was not entitled to have. Bannister was sentenced by a Boone County judge to one to 10 years in prison. The court agreed to suspend the sentence. Two of Bannister’s co-workers have also been sentenced for their part in the scheme.