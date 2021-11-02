Skip to Content

WVSSAC sectional volleyball scores & highlights: November 1st

(WVVA) - Check out the sectional volleyball scores from Monday, November 1st:

AA REGION 3 SECTION 1:

Independence 3 - Nicholas County 0

Liberty (R) 0 - Herbert Hoover 3

Independence 0 - Shady Spring 3

Nicholas County beats Liberty to end the Raiders' season.

AA REGION 3 SECTION 2:

Bluefield 0 - PikeView 3

Wyoming East 0 - Westside 3

Westside 0 - PikeView 3

Wyoming East beats Bluefield to end the Beavers' season.

A REGION 3 SECTION 2

Greater Beckley 3 - Richwood 0

Greenbrier West 3 - Greater Beckley 1

Webster County 3 - Charleston Catholic 1

