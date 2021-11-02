WVSSAC sectional volleyball scores & highlights: November 1st

WVSSAC sectional volleyball scores & highlights: November 1stNew
(WVVA) - Check out the sectional volleyball scores from Monday, November 1st:
AA REGION 3 SECTION 1:
Independence 3 - Nicholas County 0
Liberty (R) 0 - Herbert Hoover 3
Independence 0 - Shady Spring 3
Nicholas County beats Liberty to end the Raiders' season.
AA REGION 3 SECTION 2:
Bluefield 0 - PikeView 3
Wyoming East 0 - Westside 3
Westside 0 - PikeView 3
Wyoming East beats Bluefield to end the Beavers' season.
A REGION 3 SECTION 2
Greater Beckley 3 - Richwood 0
Greenbrier West 3 - Greater Beckley 1
Webster County 3 - Charleston Catholic 1