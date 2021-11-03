22 killed in bus accident in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Police say at least 22 passengers have been killed in a road accident in Pakistan’s part of Kashmir. Wednesday’s crash happened after the bus skidded off a mountain road and fell into a ravine, police said. The accident happened in Pulandri, a district in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, senior police official Fayyaz Abbasi said. He said several passengers were also injured in the crash. Rescuers have transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Road accidents are common in mountainous Kashmir and elsewhere in Pakistan and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and widespread disregards to traffic.