3 injured in house fire that spreads to second home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three people were injured when a fire that started at one West Virginia home spread to another. Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges told WSAZ-TV that two people suffered critical injuries in Tuesday night’s blaze. He said the third person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Charleston building commissioner Tony Harmon said the fire began at one home with some sort of explosion and then spread to a second home. He said the injured people were in the first home, which was destroyed. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.