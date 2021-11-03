Skip to Content

3 injured in house fire that spreads to second home

1:58 pm West Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three people were injured when a fire that started at one West Virginia home spread to another.  Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges told WSAZ-TV that two people suffered critical injuries in Tuesday night’s blaze. He said the third person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Charleston building commissioner Tony Harmon said the fire began at one home with some sort of explosion and then spread to a second home. He said the injured people were in the first home, which was destroyed. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Associated Press

