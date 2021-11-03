Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden demonstrated over five days abroad at two global summits that he has a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage. Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising China’s president for physically skipping the event and failing to make the level of commitments that roughly 100 other nations did to curb greenhouse gasses. But Biden’s global progress and willingness to challenge China may be lost in the fog of domestic politics.