Chilly air parks over our area the rest of this week

The cold air is the biggest headline this week! Frost/freeze conditions are possible.

Drier conditions funnel in for us today! Staying quite chilly though as highs will primarily hold in the 40s. We will witness a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

By tonight more clouds build in and even a stray rain/snow shower is possible. We have a low pressure system down to the south the will push through the Gulf Coast region. Some of that moisture may hit into our viewing area tonight and into Thursday. That coupled with cold air from the north could help change rain over to light snow.

Lows tonight will be flirting with the freezing mark. Most of the area I believe will stay dry. Best placement for precipitation would be areas mainly south of 460 (of course other spots outside of this range could see it too, but this south of 460 holds a higher chance).

A stray rain/snow shower is still possible throughout the day on Thursday, but most of us will mainly see mostly cloudy skies. Highs only in the 40s again tomorrow with lows dropping below freezing in the 20s and low 30s.

We eventually warm things back up. On Friday we are still considered cooler than normal for this time of year, but we highs will be back in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s. This weekend expect 50s for most. Low temperatures will still be on the cooler side in the 20s and 30s even into Monday morning.

Good news for anyone with outdoor plans this weekend we are looking dry with mostly sunny skies. Friendly reminder: Clocks go back one hour on Sunday at 2AM!