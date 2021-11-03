EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Vaccinations finally are available to U.S. children as young as 5, to the relief of many parents. Late Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters age 5 to 11 to get kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer. The vaccines will be offered at pediatricians offices, clinics and pharmacies. Pediatricians and other doctors’ groups praised the move. Even though the virus tends to be more severe in adults, COVID-19 is causing plenty of preventable suffering among children, including serious illnesses and deaths that can be largely prevented.