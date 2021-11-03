Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes have lost their election bids. The defeats happened in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut late Tuesday, just as the Republican candidate for governor in Virginia won after making education a key part of his campaign. Voters weighed in on dozens of races that have been dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history. The outcomes will show whether the education fight has staying power and becomes a rallying issue for Republicans in the 2022 midterms. The political tracking website Ballotpedia identified 76 school districts in 22 states where candidates took a stance on race in education or critical race theory.