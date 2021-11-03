Greg Kinnear readies (again) for his Broadway debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Kinnear was just a month away from making his Broadway debut in “To Kill a Mockingbird” when the pandemic shut theater down in March 2020. He’s not giving up: Early next year, he’ll try again. The two-time Emmy Award-winner and Oscar nominee is slated to take over the role of Atticus Finch from Jeff Daniels beginning Jan. 5, 2022. Kinnear says Aaron Sorkin’s script — which cuts the undergrowth of minor characters and enhances others, particularly the maid Calpurnia and Tom Robinson, the man falsely accused of rape — was the thing that really grabbed him.