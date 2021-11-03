Home heating tips to keep you safe

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- As the temperatures go down this week, heaters will be cranking up across the Two Virginias. It's important to make sure you are safely turning back on those heaters and here are some tips to do so.

Ryan Arthur, a firefighter with the Beckley Fire Department, says that you should have a professional HVAC check your system and make sure it's safe. On top of that, it's a good idea to clean around your heaters and always keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything. He also reminds people to never directly plug space heaters into a power strip or extension cord.

Arthur says that because of people turning back on their heat and using appliances to heat their homes, this is the busiest time of year for house fires.

Turning heaters back on is not only a fire risk but also poses the risk of a gas leak.

"Make sure that you have a carbon monoxide detector and of course a smoke detector as well for your home. Just any added caution that you can do on the gas side I think is very very important." Gregg Childers - President & owner of Childers Enterprises

Gregg Childers, president and owner of Childers Enterprises, reminds everyone that if you are not comfortable inspecting your own heating system, professionals such as himself are always here to help.

"I would just make sure that if you're uncomfortable and think there may be an issue or problem from the summertime where it's been turned off, you may call someone, such as ourselves, that does that and is a professional at it to make sure there or no issues or problems because of the dangers of gas." Gregg Childers - President & owner of Childers Enterprises

It's always better to be safe than sorry, so make sure you take the proper precautions when turning back on the heat for this winter season.