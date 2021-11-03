In Minneapolis, Frey’s reelection bid goes to overtime

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey risked his bid for a second term by opposing a push to replace the city’s police department. Voters agreed with Frey on the policing question, but they left the mayor guessing until Wednesday about his own reelection. With voting nearly complete Tuesday, Frey had about 43% of the vote, well ahead of a pair of challengers running at about 20% each. But he needed 50% to win, and election officials were to begin sorting second- and potentially third-place choices on Wednesday to allocate them to candidates. Frey, a Democrat in a liberal-dominated city, faced sharp pressure from competitors on his left flank.