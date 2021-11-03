Man pleads guilty in killing of Mississippi police officers

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in the 2018 shooting deaths of two police officers, and a judge gave him two sentences of life in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Marquis A. Flowers pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder. Jury selection was to have started next week in his trial. By pleading guilty, he avoided the possibility of the death penalty. Brookhaven Police Department Cpl. Zach Moak and patrol officer James White were shot to death on Sept. 29, 2018, while responding to a call about shots being fired at a home. Moak was 31 and White was 35.