Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — Former police captain Eric Adams easily won the race for New York mayor, and Boston elected its first woman and Asian American to the city’s top job. The results emerged Tuesday after voters across the U.S. picked local leaders who were largely defined by their stances on police and crime. Adams will become the second Black mayor of the nation’s largest city. He first triumphed this summer in a crowded Democratic primary after he struck a nuanced stance on law enforcement issues. Boston voters elevated City Council member Michelle Wu, who is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants.