Myanmar court denies bail for US journalist, adds new charge

BANGKOK (AP) — A Myanmar court has rejected the bail application of Danny Fenster, an American journalist jailed for the past five months, and added a charge against him. Fenster had already been charged with incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, as well as with violating the Unlawful Associations Act for alleged links to opposition groups. His lawyer says a new charge of violating immigration law was added Wednesday. The court’s actions came during a visit to Myanmar by Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Richardson’s humanitarian visit raised hopes that he might seek Fenster’s release, because he is known for his past efforts to gain the freedom of Americans detained in countries with which Washington has poor relations.