Panel: All US adults under 60 should get hepatitis B shots

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory committee has recommended that all U.S. adults younger than 60 be vaccinated against hepatitis B. The decision means that tens of millions of U.S. previously unvaccinated adults would be advised to get shots. Hepatitis B vaccinations became standard for children in 1991, meaning most adults younger than 30 already are vaccinated. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to approve the recommendation Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off on it before its becomes public policy. It’s unclear when that might happen.