Police say more cases surface against Summers County man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women

UPDATE: State Police in Hinton say several more cases have emerged in connection to a Summers County man accused of raping multiple women.



Matthew Keaton is facing charges for drugging, strangling, and sexually assaulting at least six women. The complaint said Keaton used prescription and over-the-counter medications to drug the women while on dates.



According to the trooper investigating the case, State Police have also obtained additional evidence to be analyzed at the State Police Lab in Charleston, W.Va.



Keaton remains in custody at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a 330,000 dollar bond.

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA News learned disturbing new details regarding an investigation underway in Summers County on Thursday.

After it was first reported that Matthew Keaton of Pipestem was under investigation for drugging, strangling, sexually abusing, and sexually assaulting six women, a representative for State Police in Summers County tells WVVA News that several additional women are being interviewed on Keaton.



WVVA News also learned Wednesday that the women did not meet Keaton through a dating app. While it is not clear yet how authorities were able to connect the dots between the six victims that filed charges, the complaint said State Police were able to recover more than a thousand videos and photos from Keaton's laptop and computer.



In a press release Tuesday, State Police urged any other potential victims to contact Trooper Woods in their Summers County detachment.