Staying mainly dry, but unseasonably cool into late week

A disturbance just brushing our area to the south tonight will bring increasing clouds, and the chance for a few rain showers/snow flurries, mainly well south of HWY 460 overnight. The rest of us will just stay cloudy, with areas of frost. Overnight lows will again be cold, dipping into the 20s and 30s.

Thursday will bring lots of lingering cloud cover, but we look to stay quiet, just chilly. Highs will top off again for most in the 40s. Thursday night will feature partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and 30s. Make sure you are keeping any sensitive plants indoors or covering them-frost will be likely as we head into late week.

Friday & Saturday should bring a bit more sunshine, and we'll still be mainly dry. Temps will still be on the cooler side- topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s. Remember the clocks turn back an hour Sunday morning at 2 AM!