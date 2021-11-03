Turkey: 30 probed for Twitter posts suggesting Erdogan died

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s police say 30 people face legal proceedings over a series of Twitter posts suggesting that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had died. A police statement said the 30 suspects are under investigation accused of allegedly sharing “disinformation and manipulative content” and insulting Erdogan. The development comes amid increased speculation concerning the health of the 67-year-old president, who in a recent video looked unstable on his feet. During a holiday message in July, the president appeared unwell while his speech sounded slurred at times. In a bid to dissipate rumors about Erdogan’s health, presidential aides on Wednesday posted videos on Twitter of him walking more robustly after a plane journey from Istanbul to Ankara.