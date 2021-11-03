UK lawmakers vote not to suspend MP who broke lobbying rules

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have voted not to suspend a Conservative legislator who was found to have broken lobbying rules. The decision instantly brought accusations of corruption from opponents of the Conservative government. The House of Commons voted by 250 to 232 Wednesday not to approve the 30-day suspension of Owen Paterson recommended by the Commons standards committee. It is the first time in decades that lawmakers have not followed through on the standards committee’s decisions. The committee said Paterson lobbied the government in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of two companies that were paying him. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, accused the Conservatives of “wallowing in sleaze.”