Virginia Beach OKs $568 million bond to fend off rising seas

Voters in Virginia Beach have approved a huge bond measure for a mid-sized city, committing to spend millions in hopes of avoiding billions in losses due to rising seas and intensifying hurricanes. Unofficial election results show the $568 million bond was approved by nearly 73% of the voters. For many, it means paying $115 to $171 more in property taxes each year. The money will fund anything from elevating roads in the coastal city to closing a 100-acre city golf course as a storm water sink. Experts say the yes vote is an indication that more Americans are finally accepting the reality of climate change.