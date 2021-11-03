Skip to Content

Virginia Beach OKs $568 million bond to fend off rising seas

12:44 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

Voters in Virginia Beach have approved a huge bond measure for a mid-sized city, committing to spend millions in hopes of avoiding billions in losses due to rising seas and intensifying hurricanes. Unofficial election results show the $568 million bond was approved by nearly 73% of the voters. For many, it means paying $115 to $171 more in property taxes each year. The money will fund anything from elevating roads in the coastal city to closing a 100-acre city golf course as a storm water sink. Experts say the yes vote is an indication that more Americans are finally accepting the reality of climate change.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content