VIRGINIA ELECTION RESULTS (Local & Statewide)

Across the country Americans voted in state and local elections including in the commonwealth with 95 percent of precincts reporting statewide--Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51 percent of the vote to Terry McAuliffe's 48 percent according to the Department of Elections in Virginia in the race for governor.

FULL RACE LISTS OF COUNTIES IN OR NEAR OUR VIEWING AREA:

TAZEWELL COUNTY

GILES COUNTY

BLAND COUNTY

WYTHE COUNTY

Governor

22 precincts of 23 reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Glenn A. Youngkin

Republican 12,024 86.68% Terry R. McAuliffe

Democratic 1,804 13.00% Princess L. Blanding

Liberation 40 0.29% Write In

Write-In 4 0.03%

Lieutenant Governor

22 precincts of 23 reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Winsome E. Sears

Republican 11,973 86.72% Hala S. Ayala

Democratic 1,832 13.27% Write In

Write-In 1 0.01%

Attorney General

22 precincts of 23 reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Jason S. Miyares

Republican 11,865 85.96% Mark R. Herring

Democratic 1,934 14.01% Write In

Write-In 4 0.03%

Member Board of Supervisors (SOUTHERN DISTRICT)

7 precincts of 8 reporting

Candidate Votes Percent Aaron M. Gillespie 2,117 67.79% W. C. "Bill" Bunch, Jr. 156 5.00% D. M. "Mike" Hymes 845 27.06% Write In 5 0.16%

Member Town Council - Special (RICHLANDS)

3 precincts of 4 reporting