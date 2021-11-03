Skip to Content

VIRGINIA ELECTION RESULTS (Local & Statewide)

Last updated today at 8:06 am
7:51 am

Across the country Americans voted in state and local elections including in the commonwealth with 95 percent of precincts reporting statewide--Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51 percent of the vote to Terry McAuliffe's 48 percent according to the Department of Elections in Virginia in the race for governor.

Scroll to below to see races in Tazewell County, VA.

FULL RACE LISTS OF COUNTIES IN OR NEAR OUR VIEWING AREA:

TAZEWELL COUNTY

GILES COUNTY

BLAND COUNTY

WYTHE COUNTY

Governor 

22 precincts of 23 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Glenn A. Youngkin
Republican		12,02486.68%
Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic		1,80413.00%
Princess L. Blanding
Liberation		400.29%
Write In
Write-In		40.03%

Lieutenant Governor 

22 precincts of 23 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Winsome E. Sears
Republican		11,97386.72%
Hala S. Ayala
Democratic		1,83213.27%
Write In
Write-In		10.01%

Attorney General

22 precincts of 23 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Jason S. Miyares
Republican		11,86585.96%
Mark R. Herring
Democratic		1,93414.01%
Write In
Write-In		40.03%

Member Board of Supervisors (SOUTHERN DISTRICT)

7 precincts of 8 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Aaron M. Gillespie2,11767.79%
W. C. "Bill" Bunch, Jr.1565.00%
D. M. "Mike" Hymes84527.06%
Write In50.16%

Member Town Council - Special (RICHLANDS)

3 precincts of 4 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Gary Wayne Jackson29317.87%
Jeffrey N. Hurst75846.22%
Laura A. Mollo57234.88%
Write In171.04%

Joshua Bolden

WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon Anchor

