VIRGINIA ELECTION RESULTS (Local & Statewide)

Across the country Americans voted in state and local elections including in the commonwealth with 95 percent of precincts reporting statewide--Republican Glenn Youngkin coming out on top with 51 percent of the vote to Terry McAuliffe's 48 percent according to the Department of Elections in Virginia in the race for governor.
FULL RACE LISTS OF COUNTIES IN OR NEAR OUR VIEWING AREA:
Governor
22 precincts of 23 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Glenn A. Youngkin
Republican
|12,024
|86.68%
|Terry R. McAuliffe
Democratic
|1,804
|13.00%
|Princess L. Blanding
Liberation
|40
|0.29%
|Write In
Write-In
|4
|0.03%
Lieutenant Governor
22 precincts of 23 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winsome E. Sears
Republican
|11,973
|86.72%
|Hala S. Ayala
Democratic
|1,832
|13.27%
|Write In
Write-In
|1
|0.01%
Attorney General
22 precincts of 23 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Jason S. Miyares
Republican
|11,865
|85.96%
|Mark R. Herring
Democratic
|1,934
|14.01%
|Write In
Write-In
|4
|0.03%
Member Board of Supervisors (SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
7 precincts of 8 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Aaron M. Gillespie
|2,117
|67.79%
|W. C. "Bill" Bunch, Jr.
|156
|5.00%
|D. M. "Mike" Hymes
|845
|27.06%
|Write In
|5
|0.16%
Member Town Council - Special (RICHLANDS)
3 precincts of 4 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Gary Wayne Jackson
|293
|17.87%
|Jeffrey N. Hurst
|758
|46.22%
|Laura A. Mollo
|572
|34.88%
|Write In
|17
|1.04%