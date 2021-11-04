WVVA is once again teaming up with local grocers to help feed struggling families in the Two Virginias.

From now until November 25, donate nonperishable food items at participating Grant’s Supermarkets or Goodson’s stores.

To make giving easy, gift bags full of food can be purchased at the store. If you have any questions about the 20 Days of Giving, click here to send us an email.

Below is a list of participating stores:

Grant's Supermarket Locations:

Bland, Va.

Bluefield, W.Va.

Bluewell, W.Va.

Galax, Va.

Glenwood, W.Va.

Green Valley, W.Va.

Narrows, Va.

Oak Hill, W.Va.

Pearisburg, Va.

Princeton, W.Va. (Crossroads)

Princeton, W.Va. (Main Street)

Rich Creek, Va.

Richlands, Va.

Smithers, Va.

Tazewell, Va.

War, W.Va.



Goodson's Supermarket Locations:

Oceana, W.Va.

Pineville, W.Va.

Welch, W.Va.