California’s PUC OKs boosting storage at infamous gas field

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California regulators have voted to increase the capacity of a Los Angeles-area natural gas storage field where a 2015 blowout caused the nation’s largest-ever methane leak and forced thousands from their homes. The California Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Thursday to increase the storage capacity of the underground Aliso Canyon field to 60% of capacity. The PUC says it wants to ensure supplies of natural gas for the winter but activists said it’s unnecessary. They want the field closed. The blowout was blamed for sickening thousands of residents who moved out of homes near the San Fernando Valley. It took nearly four months to control.