Circuit judge appointed for Lincoln, Boone counties in WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new West Virginia circuit judge has been appointed to serve Lincoln and Boone counties. Gov. Jim Justice announced his appointment of Stacy Lynn Nowicki-Eldridge of Alum Creek to the seat left open by the resignation of Judge William S. Thompson. Justice’s office said Nowicki-Eldridge is deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and has practiced law in the state for 20 years. She has also been assistant attorney general and general counsel for the West Virginia Division of Corrections.