Climate protesters block roads outside UK Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of climate change activists have blocked roads outside the Parliament in London. Some glued themselves to the ground as part of the group’s ongoing protests. About 60 supporters of the group Insulate Britain sat on the ground holding banners, blocking two roads around Parliament. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Thursday it was “totally unacceptable” that the group was “interfering with democracy” after a lawmaker was delayed from entering Parliament to take part in a session on transport. Insulate Britain has carried out protests blocking roads and highways in London and elsewhere in the U.K. in recent weeks to demand the government improve the energy efficiency of heating in people’s homes by 2030. Dozens of protesters have been arrested.