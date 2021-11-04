December-like air stays in the forecast today

Most stay dry today, but a stray rain/snow shower is possible.

A system down to our south will primarily keep most of the precipitation outside of our viewing area, but a stray snow/rain shower could enter. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s again this morning. Highs will remain cooler than normal in the 40s for most. The southern half of the viewing area will experience more clouds than the northern half today, but we aren't looking completely sunny for the northern portion.

Overnight clouds eventually decrease and temperatures follow suit. Thanks to the clear skies this will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s for most. Even a few low 20s are possible by early tomorrow morning. Frost/freeze conditions happen again tonight.

High pressure builds starting tomorrow and stays parked over our area for most of next week. This will keep us dry with sunny skies for the next several days. Temperatures will eventually warm back up too. By Sunday highs are seasonable in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures will push in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday. So clocks go back one hour at 2AM!