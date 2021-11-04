Drier and sunny conditions are expected heading into the weekend

It was feeling like December out there today with most topping off in the 40s. Many areas held onto mainly cloudy conditions. There will be a chill in the air as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures are expected to dip down into the 20s for most with widespread frost. We will see those clouds gradually clear out of the area as well.

The sun makes a return tomorrow as high pressure moves into the Two Virginias. That will allow temperatures to top off in the upper 40s and 50s.

Sunshine will stick around for the weekend as high pressure dominates our area. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s for most and some of our lower elevations could see highs in the 60s.

We stay dry and seasonably warm early next week with mainly sunny conditions and highs topping off in the 50s and 60s. We will start to notice more clouds by midweek as our next storm system looks to move through late next week. That will bring rain chances back to the area as well as cooler temperatures. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 5, 6, 10 (CW), and 11 pm.