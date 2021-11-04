Farmhouse Feast 2021
WVVA is teaming up with Bob Evans yet again to give away five Farmhouse Feasts.
Submit your nominations by email to feast@wvva.com.
We will choose a winner each night during the 6 p.m. newscast from November 11 to November 15.
IF YOU WIN:
- Winners will receive their gift certificates via FedEx.
- The winners should call their local Bob Evans to place their Premium Farmhouse Feast order.
- Winners will need to call and confirm a pick-up date for their Premium FHF.
- Winners will need to provide the gift card number over the phone for payment of their Premium FHF (Unfortunately, you cannot pay for a FHF with a gift card online).
Contest rules can be found here.