German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

BERLIN (AP) — Official data shows that German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month. The Economy Ministry said Thursday that orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September’s small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase. Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency. Germany’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis is progressing more slowly than originally anticipated amid concern about higher energy prices and stubborn bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and parts.