Greenbrier West, Shady Spring and PikeView snag sectional titles

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Check out the final scores from the volleyball sectional championship matches on Wednesday, November 3rd:

CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2: Greenbrier West defeats Charleston Catholic 3-0 for the sectional title.

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1: Shady Spring defeats Herbert Hoover 3-0 for the sectional title.

CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2: PikeView defeats Westside 3-0 for the sectional title.

Regional volleyball play takes place this weekend.

Hannah Howard

