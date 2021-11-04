Greenbrier West, Shady Spring and PikeView snag sectional titles
BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Check out the final scores from the volleyball sectional championship matches on Wednesday, November 3rd:
CLASS A REGION 3 SECTION 2: Greenbrier West defeats Charleston Catholic 3-0 for the sectional title.
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 1: Shady Spring defeats Herbert Hoover 3-0 for the sectional title.
CLASS AA REGION 3 SECTION 2: PikeView defeats Westside 3-0 for the sectional title.
Regional volleyball play takes place this weekend.