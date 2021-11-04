House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden’s bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says House votes are possible Thursday. The Democrats have bolstered the package by adding a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and a state and local tax break. Eager to show voters they can deliver after dismal election results, they finished up the overall package Wednesday. Debate is expected to open Thursday but voting could slip into Friday.