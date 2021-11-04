Man pleads guilty in cocaine plot tied to couple’s abduction

A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he was part of an effort to smuggle 1,500 kilos of cocaine from Peru to Vermont and then to Canada. Georges Yaghmour entered the plea Thursday during a video hearing in Vermont. Prosecutors say Yaghmour was part of the same conspiracy that resulted in the kidnapping of a couple from northern New York in September 2020. Prosecutors do not allege Yaghmour took part in the kidnapping. The couple were taken to Quebec and later rescued by police there. Yaghmour was arrested in Florida in November 2020. No cocaine reached its Canadian destination.