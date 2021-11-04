October Student of the Month: Jimmy Oaks

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA-TV is proud to join with Cole Chevy to recognize students and teachers from across the two Virginias.

Our October Student of the Month is Jimmy Oaks. Jimmy is a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School, with a 4.0 GPA and some big dreams for his future.

He plans to attend college in the fall, and then go to medical school after college with hopes of becoming a surgeon. He says being a part of the Woodrow Wilson High School band motivates him to do his best.

“I’m a part of the Woodrow Wilson High School band, and they’re the ones who really motivate me to go out and really go try,” he said.

Congratulations, Jimmy!

We love reading your nominations. If you know a Student or Teacher that is in need of recognition, let us know by nominating them!