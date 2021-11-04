Orthodox patriarch ‘recovering well’ in New York hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — A doctor says the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians is recovering well in a New York hospital after being treated for a clogged coronary artery. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had a stent installed to open up the artery Wednesday at Mount Sinai Medical Center. Mt. Sinai cardiologist Dr. George Dangas says the patriarch is feeling “very spiffy.” Dangas adds that Bartholomew will probably stay at the hospital overnight again Thursday but should be able to return home to Turkey soon. Bartholomew previously spent the night at a hospital in Washington at the start of his 12-day visit after he reported feeling “unwell.”