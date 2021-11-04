Search for life on other worlds tops astronomy to-do list

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. survey of astronomers puts the search for extraterrestrial life at the top of their to-do list for the next 10 years. The National Academy of Sciences released the survey’s results Thursday. In the report, astronomers stress the need to continue the hunt for potentially habitable planets around other stars. They say the coming decades “will set humanity down a path to determine whether we are alone.” Also ranked high in the survey: exploring the origins and evolution of black holes, galaxies and the entire universe. The report also encourages greater diversity among science teams.