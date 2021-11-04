With vaccine for 5-11 year-olds approved, will parents vaccinate their children against COVID-19?
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Now that the CDC has approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 it has cleared the way for pediatricians and pharmacies to begin administering the vaccine to children soon. We spoke to some parents and grand children and some say they are ready to get their children and grandchildren vaccinated.
"Yes, I'm definitely going to be getting him vaccinated. I'm vaccinated myself. I think it's a good thing. I know some people are against it but can't convince everybody."Shawanda Hunt, parent
Kathy Bowles, grandparent
"In my opinion I think it's a good thing because I've seen so many people die with COVID, including children and nobody knows for sure what's going to happen or what's good or bad but I just feel like it's the best choice."
Those with the Mercer County Health Department say parents should talk to medical professionals if they still have concerns about getting their child vaccinated.
"If they are in doubt, talk to their pediatrician. That's one thing to do, talk to their pediatrician, someone they trust. Someone that knows their child and someone who will know about the vaccine. If there's any doubts I think that the doctor would be able to help them with that."Roger Topping, Administrator, Mercer County Health Department