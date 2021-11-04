With vaccine for 5-11 year-olds approved, will parents vaccinate their children against COVID-19?

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Now that the CDC has approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 it has cleared the way for pediatricians and pharmacies to begin administering the vaccine to children soon. We spoke to some parents and grand children and some say they are ready to get their children and grandchildren vaccinated.

"Yes, I'm definitely going to be getting him vaccinated. I'm vaccinated myself. I think it's a good thing. I know some people are against it but can't convince everybody." Shawanda Hunt, parent



"In my opinion I think it's a good thing because I've seen so many people die with COVID, including children and nobody knows for sure what's going to happen or what's good or bad but I just feel like it's the best choice." Kathy Bowles, grandparent

Those with the Mercer County Health Department say parents should talk to medical professionals if they still have concerns about getting their child vaccinated.