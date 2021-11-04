WVa college censures president for unattributed speeches

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The board of a small college in West Virginia has censured its president after he plagiarized some speeches. West Liberty University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the motion Wednesday. A board vote on the issue of firing President W. Franklin Evans narrowly failed last month. The reprimand becomes part of Evans’ permanent record for annual evaluation purposes. Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during various speeches. Evans apologized last month in a letter to the university. In January Evans became the first Black president in West Liberty’s 183-year history.