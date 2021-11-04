Wyoming County boy survives COVID-19 battle

GARWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) A couple weeks ago, Hunter Hackney, 11, came down with a short cough. Initially diagnosed with Bronchitis, he and his mother, Connie Hackney, thought it would go away as it had every year before.



But the cough did not go away and progressively got worse. "I could just feel it. I couldn't go as fast. And I couldn't catch my breath as easily," said the bright 11-year-old who loves singing and playing with his dogs.



Days went by where his family thought he would get better. After receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis at the doctor's office, he went home to try to fight it. But when it became too difficult to walk, eat, or do anything without throwing up, his mother knew it was time for a more serious course of treatment.



At Princeton Community Hospital, Hackney learned he would be transported by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital's ICU in Morgantown. When they got there, his x-ray was life-threatening.



"You can see the outline of a heart in a normal X-ray. His was all white. You couldn't see his heart and his ribs were barely visible," recalled Connie Hackney.



Hunter was immediately put on a machine to help him breathe in the ICU with the next step being a ventilator. That night, his mother prayed.



"I said for the love of Jesus Christ and through his stripes Hunter will be healed. Jesus said in the Bible anything that I take to the father will be done," said Hackney.



The next day, she said her son had turned a corner, and within four days, he was discharged with a whole new perspective.



"It really did change me," explained Hunter. "It made me feel bad for those who have it and for the people who have it and can't see their family."



Throughout his battle with the virus, his mother wanted to thank everyone who made financial contributions and offered prayers during his care.



Hunter's family also contracted the COVID-19 virus later on. But despite the family's brush with death, Hackney declined to comment on whether the family will eventually get the COVID-19 vaccine, opting not to comment on the issue given the current political climate.