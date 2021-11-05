Bosnian doctors brace for new wave as virus rages in region

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Doctors in Bosnia are bracing for a new wave of the coronavirus in the Balkan nation, which has a low vaccination rate and has been among the hardest hit countries in Europe earlier in the pandemic. In the northwestern town of Banja Luka, the COVID-19 ward of the main hospital has been slowly filling up as numbers of infections rise daily. Other countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe already are grappling with a surge in infections, with some reporting the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic.