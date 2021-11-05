Chauvin, ex-wife plead not guilty to tax evasion charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has entered not guilty pleas on tax evasion charges on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, and for the officer’s ex-wife. Washington County District Judge Sheridan Hawley also set the next court date in the case for Jan. 21. A trial date has not been set. Chauvin appeared via Zoom for the brief hearing from the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, where he’s serving a 22 1/2 year sentence for his conviction in April for second-degree murder in the May 2020 death of Floyd.