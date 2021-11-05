COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports that state Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses. Amjad said the issue has occurred in other counties and a team will go to Mercer County next week to make sure the vaccines are given appropriately. Officials said the vaccine is available in other places in Mercer County, including local pharmacies.