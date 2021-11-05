Skip to Content

Cuomo prosecutor seeks more time to finish investigation

4:09 pm National news from the Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time, saying the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective.” The request from Albany Country District Attorney David Soares throws the high-profile case in turmoil a week after Cuomo was accused in a criminal complaint filed by the local sheriff of committing a misdemeanor sex crime. Soares said in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler that his office had been investigating the matter for several months and that the sheriff’s action complicated matters.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content