Dominion seeks Virginia’s approval for offshore wind project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Plans for Dominion Energy’s massive offshore wind farm near the Virginia coast are being filed with the State Corporation Commission. The company said Friday that the filing brings the project one major step closer to becoming reality. Dominion plans to erect 176 wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean about 27 miles from the shores of Virginia Beach. The project is expected to generate enough power for about 660,000 homes. Dominion said the filing with Virginia’s corporation commission keeps the project on schedule for completion by the end of 2026. Earlier this year, the company filed a request for federal approval through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Two wind turbines already stand off the Virginia Coast as part of a pilot project.